* Ford deal freezes wages, to create about 600 jobs
* Talks continue with GM, Chrysler
* Ford deal would serve as basis for others
* Strike deadline just before midnight Monday
By Susan Taylor and Allison Martell
TORONTO, Sept 17 The Canadian Auto Workers union
said on Monday it had reached a tentative four-year agreement
with Ford Motor Co, a deal that sets the framework for
negotiations with rival North American automakers hours ahead of
a strike deadline.
The pressure is now mounting in the union's talks with the
other two Detroit car companies, Fiat SpA's Chrysler
Group LLC and General Motors Co, as their workers get set
to walk off the job at midnight.
Those negotiations remain "miles apart," said CAW President
Ken Lewenza, who is pushing GM and Chrysler for a firm
commitment that they can work within the framework of the Ford
deal to avoid the first Canadian auto strike since 1996.
The union, which has some 20,000 members, had warned that
without a tentative agreement before the strike deadline of
11:59 p.m. on Monday (0359 GMT, Tuesday), it could stop work at
one or all three automakers.
The Ford deal, which will create about 600 jobs at the
company's Oakville, Ontario, plant, came after Ford recognized
the CAW would not accept a permanent two-tier wage scale for new
hires and veteran workers, Lewenza said.
"It's a damned good deal in these economic times," he said.
All three automakers - with Chrysler the most publicly
outspoken - have argued adamantly that Canadian labor costs are
the highest in the world and must drop to match those of the UAW
in the United States, or future production and investment in
Canada will be jeopardized.
The agreement will freeze wages for Ford's 4,500 unionized
workers, reflecting the stronger Canadian dollar's impact on
production costs, the CAW said at a press conference Monday
afternoon.
It will also take longer than in the past for new hires to
reach the highest end of the pay scale under the new agreement,
with the "earn-in" period expanded to 10 years from six. They
will also start at a lower wage, earning just 60 percent of the
highest hourly rate, down from 70 percent previously.
New employees will also have a hybrid pension plan, a mix of
a defined benefit and defined contribution plan, the union said.
There is no change to the pension plan or eligibility rules for
current members.
The agreement does not include any cost of living
adjustment, something Lewenza had fought for in negotiations
that began in mid-August. Instead it will provide a series of
lump-sum bonuses.
Unlike GM and Chrysler, which received multi-billion dollar
bailout packages in 2009 during the North American auto sector
meltdown, Ford did not file for bankruptcy or ask for government
funding.
"We believe that the tentative agreement offers unique to
Canada solutions that will improve the competitiveness of the
Canadian operations," said Ford lead negotiator Stacey Allerton
in a statement.
STICKING POINT
Labor costs have been the key sticking point in
negotiations.
Lewenza said Ford agreed to take off the table a proposed
two-tier wage scale -- such as that used by the Detroit Three
and United Auto Workers for the past several years to bring
labor costs closer to those of foreign automakers.
CAW workers at the Detroit Three earn an average of $34 in a
base hourly wage, compared with an average $28 for UAW
employees, the CAW says.
Including benefits such as pensions, health care and overtime
pay, the CAW's total average labor cost is about $60 an hour,
according to the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor,
Michigan. That compares with $58 for U.S. workers at Ford, $56
for GM and about $52 at Chrysler.
The CAW, seeing that the automakers are again generating
profits, wants some payback for the concessions its members made
during the 2008-09 financial crisis.
The CAW is adamant that its new workers must over time reach
the same pay scales as existing workers. In the United States,
they do not.
It has proposed a lower starting wage as well as an extended
"earn-in," the time it takes new hires to reach the highest end
of the pay scale, from the current six years to 10 years.
A strike at all three companies would result in lost
production of about C$200 million ($206.2 million) a day at the
companies and their suppliers, according to the CAW.
"As long as all of the companies understand the concept of
pattern bargaining, they have the potential to get a deal done,"
Lewenza said.