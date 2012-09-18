(Corrects 14th paragraph to say that a cost of living
adjustment is suspended for the first three years of agreement,
not all four)
* Ford deal freezes wages, to create about 600 jobs
* Talks to continue with GM, Chrysler
* Union will give 24 hours notice before a strike
By Susan Taylor and Allison Martell
TORONTO, Sept 17 The Canadian Auto Workers union
said on Monday it had reached a tentative four-year agreement
with Ford Motor Co, and extended talks with Fiat SpA's
Chrysler Group LLC and General Motors Co past a
midnight deadline.
The union said it had agreed to continue talks indefinitely,
and give 24 hours notice before any strike. CAW Chief Economist
Jim Stanford said both companies are willing to negotiate around
the pattern set by Ford's agreement.
"Both companies must keep working towards the pattern
settlement, and both companies have indicated in writing to our
leadership that they are prepared to do that," said Stanford.
The union, which has some 20,000 members, had previously
warned that without a tentative agreement before contracts
expire at 11:59 p.m. on Monday (0359 GMT on Tuesday), it could
stop work at one or more of the companies, in what would have
been the first Canadian auto strike since 1996.
"We have agreed with the CAW to extend the agreement. We are
currently reviewing the tentative agreement that has been
reached with Ford," said Chrysler spokeswoman Jodi Tinson in an
email.
GM said it had agreed to continue talks.
"GM Canada looks forward to continuing with the constructive
dialogue," said GM spokeswoman Adria MacKenzie in an email.
The Ford deal, which will create about 600 jobs at the
company's Oakville, Ontario, plant, came after Ford recognized
the CAW would not accept a permanent two-tier wage scale for new
hires and veteran workers, Lewenza said.
"It's a damned good deal in these economic times," he said.
All three automakers - with Chrysler the most publicly
outspoken - have argued adamantly that Canadian labor costs are
the highest in the world and must drop to match those of the UAW
in the United States, or future production and investment in
Canada will be jeopardized.
The agreement will freeze wages for Ford's 4,500 unionized
workers, reflecting the stronger Canadian dollar's impact on
production costs, the CAW said at a press conference Monday
afternoon.
It will also take longer than in the past for new hires to
reach the highest end of the pay scale under the new agreement,
with the "earn-in" period expanded to 10 years from six. They
will also start at a lower wage, earning just 60 percent of the
highest hourly rate, down from 70 percent previously.
New employees will also have a hybrid pension plan, a mix of
a defined benefit and defined contribution plan, the union said.
There is no change to the pension plan or eligibility rules for
current members.
The agreement suspends a cost of living adjustment for the
first three years, then reintroduces it in June 2016. Lewenza,
who had fought for the increase in negotiations that began in
mid-August, s ai d workers will instead get a series of lump-sum
bonuses.
Unlike GM and Chrysler, which received multibillion-dollar
bailout packages in 2009 during the North American auto sector
meltdown, Ford did not file for bankruptcy or ask for government
funding.
"We believe that the tentative agreement offers unique-to-
Canada solutions that will improve the competitiveness of the
Canadian operations," said Ford lead negotiator Stacey Allerton
in a statement.
STICKING POINT
Labor costs have been the key sticking point in
negotiations.
Lewenza said Ford agreed to take off the table a proposed
two-tier wage scale - such as that used by the Detroit Three and
United Auto Workers for the past several years to bring labor
costs closer to those of foreign automakers.
CAW workers at the Detroit Three earn an average of $34 in a
base hourly wage, compared with an average $28 for UAW
employees, the CAW says.
Including benefits such as pensions, healthcare and overtime
pay, the CAW's total average labor cost is about $60 an hour,
according to the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor,
Michigan. That compares with $58 for U.S. workers at Ford, $56
for GM and about $52 at Chrysler.
The CAW, seeing that the automakers are again generating
profits, wants some payback for the concessions its members made
during the 2008-09 financial crisis.
The CAW is adamant that its new workers must over time reach
the same pay scales as existing workers. In the United States,
they do not.
"As long as all of the companies understand the concept of
pattern bargaining, they have the potential to get a deal done,"
Lewenza said.
($1=$0.97 Canadian)
(Writing by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Frank McGurty; and Eric
Walsh)