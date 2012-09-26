TORONTO, Sept 26 The Canadian Auto Workers union
president said on Wednesday morning that it is possible a new
contract could be reached with Fiat SpA's Chrysler
Group LLC on Wednesday, after the automaker submitted a written
economic proposal on Tuesday night.
"I absolutely think it's possible," CAW National President
Ken Lewenza said after a morning meeting. "There's still some
very, very minor issues around the pattern that have to be dealt
with. We're going to keep working at it over the course of the
day."
Chrysler is the last of the Detroit Three automakers that
has not reached a contract agreement with the CAW. Ford Motor Co
workers ratified their deal last weekend and General
Motors Co employees vote Wednesday and Thursday.