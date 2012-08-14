* Consolidated line set to close June 2013
* About 2,000 workers could be affected
* GM says shutdown decision "has been made"
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, Aug 14 The union that represents
workers at General Motors Corp in Oshawa, Ontario, said
on Tuesday it had "informal discussions" in which GM raised the
possibility of extending the life of an assembly line currently
set to close in June 2013.
The news came as the Canadian Auto Workers opened formal
contract talks with GM, meeting with management and speaking to
reporters at a Toronto hotel. GM is the first of the Big Three
automakers to begin negotiations with the union.
Chris Buckley, who heads the Canadian Auto Workers (CAW)
Oshawa local, said the union would talk about the issue during
contract negotiations but would not make concessions in the
contract to extend the line's operations.
"In my opinion General Motors was overly aggressive when
they first approached us," he said in an interview with Reuters.
"They're not doing it out of the kindness of their heart,
there will be a price of admission, and we have yet to see what
the price of admission is."
GM said in June it planned to close one of its two lines in
Oshawa. The consolidated line employs about 2,000 workers,
nearly a quarter of the CAW's workforce at GM.
"The decision regarding Oshawa's Consolidated Line has been
made and already announced. As has previously been communicated,
the Consolidated Line is scheduled to cease production in June
2013," said Faye Roberts, GM Canada's communications director,
in an email.
The line was originally slated to stop production in 2008,
but market demand for the Chevrolet Impala and Chevrolet Equinox
crossover, two models produced in Oshawa, led to a reprieve, GM
said in June.
The CAW's local union leaders negotiate with management in
parallel with central bargaining committees and must each reach
their own local agreements.
The CAW's central bargaining committee met with GM
representatives on Tuesday morning, and with Fiat SpA's Chrysler
in the afternoon. The union will meet with Ford Motor
Corp on Wednesday.
Participants expect negotiations on a new three-year
contract to be tough.
With the automakers seeking to cut labor costs it says are
the highest in the world, the union argues that its members
sacrificed to keep the companies afloat during the financial
crisis, and should be rewarded now that the automakers have
turned profitable.
"We expect the company to reward our members and to allow
our members to share in their success," Buckley, who is also
chair of the CAW's GM master bargaining committee, told
reporters before meeting with the company.
"All three car companies are doing a lot better than they
were four years ago."
Asked earlier in the day whether any of the Oshawa jobs are
still on the table, GM Canada's Labor Director David Wenner told
reporters: "We'll have open dialogue to have constructive
conversations with our labor partners so that we can reach a
collective agreement that is best for both parties."