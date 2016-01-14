(Adds comment from car auction owner, auto show president,
luxury car dealer in paragraphs 6-12)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Jan 14 A weakening Canadian dollar has
sent imports of second-hand vehicles to the United States from
Canada soaring to their highest level since 2002, according to
data by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants.
Almost 200,000 previously-owned, or "used," vehicles from
Canada were imported into the United States in 2015, more than
double the total from a year earlier, auto consultant Dennis
DesRosiers wrote in a research note Thursday.
"This level of cars being imported into the U.S. is the
highest observed since 2002 and is largely driven by the
exchange rate imbalance and the weaker Canadian dollar,"
DesRosiers wrote.
The Canadian dollar, which has been hammered by the sinking
price of oil, hit a fresh 12-year low against its U.S.
counterpart on Thursday. It weakened to 69.7 U.S. cents.
The stronger U.S. economy, coupled with the depreciation in
the loonie have made Americans increasingly active at Manheim
Auctions, which operates weekly and biweekly auctions for used
autos in five Canadian cities.
"We are seeing more activity from American buyers at our
Canadian auctions," said Jack Sulymka, a spokesman for Manheim's
parent company Cox Automotive Canada Inc.
Industry sources attending a press event for the Montreal
Auto Show Thursday said demand by Americans is usually for
bigger-ticket items like luxury cars, pickups and SUVs, because
the higher price makes the time and cost of importing the
vehicle worthwhile.
Demand by American auto wholesalers has also led to rising
prices and some shortages for recent-model year Canadian
vehicles in these categories, said Michel Gaudette, president of
Alliance Autogroup, which groups nine dealerships in the
predominently French-language city.
"Wholesalers are coming to us all the time for second-hand
vehicles," said Gaudette, also auto show president.
Bernard Durand, a spokesman for the Montreal dealership for
Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A., said he has seen more Americans
buying cars through the dealership's second-hand sales division,
which sells a variety of luxury brands.
"These buyers wouldn't go to Canada for a 10 percent
difference," Durand said, while presenting at the show. "But for
a 30 percent exchange rate they are eager to discover Canada."
($1 = 1.4350 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, editing by G Crosse
and Frances Kerry)