TORONTO, Sept 10 The Canadian Auto Workers union
said on Monday that it is facing "unprecedented demands" in
contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers and, with one
week until its agreement expires, has no intention of making
deep cuts.
The CAW has warned that it could go on simultaneous strike
against Chrysler, Ford and General Motors
if it cannot reach a new contract with at least one of them by
the Sept. 17 deadline.
The union says automakers are demanding that both current
and future workers move to a defined contribution pension plan
and are demanding the elimination of a clause allowing workers
with 30 years experience to retire with a full pension.
The CAW said the companies are also demanding the creation
of a two-tier workforce and permanent elimination of
cost-of-living adjustments.
"All three bargaining committees are determined to reject
these demands and reach a fair deal," the CAW said in a leaflet
distributed on Monday to members.