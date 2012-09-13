* Union offers longer "earn-in," lower starting wage
* May relax 30-and-out provision for new hire pensions
* Workers could strike all three automakers
TORONTO, Sept 13 The Canadian Auto Workers union
has offered the Detroit 3 automakers concessions on wages and
pensions for new hires, a senior union official said on
Thursday, as pressure builds to reach a deal ahead of a deadline
early next week.
CAW National Secretary-Treasurer Peter Kennedy said the
union has proposed a lower starting wage for new hires, and a
longer "earn-in," the time it takes to reach the top of the pay
scale. But workers would still eventually reach the same pay as
existing employees.
"The important thing is that over time they would grow into
the prevailing rate, so that we wouldn't have a permanent
two-tier system," said Kennedy.
On Monday, a union source close to the talks said it might
be possible to extend the earn-in from the current six years to
as long as 10 years. Kennedy said he did not want to talk
specifics.
The CAW has threatened to strike against Fiat SpA's Chrysler
, Ford Motor Co and General Motors Corp
simultaneously if it does not reach a contract agreement with at
least one company by its strike deadline at 11:59 p.m. Eastern
on Sept. 17 (0359 GMT, Sept. 18).
Kennedy said the union has also presented a new pension plan
for new hires. New workers would contribute to their pensions -
current employees do not - but would still be entitled to a
defined benefit, not a defined contribution pension.
Also on pensions, Kennedy said the union could relax the
"30-and-out" provision for new hires. Instead of being allowed
to retire after 30 years under any circumstances, they would be
able to retire after 30 years only if they were above a
particular age.