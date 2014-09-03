TORONTO, Sept 3 One of the top figures at
Canada's main banking supervisor will leave his post to take on
the chief executive role at the country's primary investment
industry self-regulator, his new employer said on Wednesday.
Andrew Kriegler will succeed Susan Wolburgh Jenah, who
announced her intention to step down as head of the Investment
Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) earlier this
year.
"Andrew Kriegler has an exceptional track record in the
financial services industry, including extensive work supporting
a regulatory framework that contributes to public confidence in
a strong, stable and competitive financial system," IIROC chair
Marianne Harris said in a statement.
Kriegler is leaving the Office of the Superintendent of
Financial Institutions (OSFI) after 18 months as deputy
superintendent for the supervision sector. Previously he held
senior positions at CIBC and Moody's Corp, and worked as an
investment banker at BMO Nesbitt Burns.
He was considered a viable candidate for the top job at OSFI
earlier this year. But that role went to Jeremy Rudin.
"In the time that I have worked with Andrew, I have been
very impressed with his in-depth knowledge of the financial
services industry and observed his strong leadership skills,"
Rudin wrote in a memo to Canada's biggest financial
institutions.
Kriegler will start at IIROC, which oversees all Canadian
dealers and debt and equity marketplaces, on November 1.
