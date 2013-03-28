By Louise Egan
| OTTAWA, March 28
OTTAWA, March 28 The search for a new Bank of
Canada chief to replace Mark Carney has pitted internal
front-runner Tiff Macklem against a range of external candidates
as officials look outside the bank for people who may have more
hands-on business experience.
Most central bank watchers believe Macklem, currently
second-in-command at the bank, has outstanding credentials and
deserves to take over when his boss leaves.
But hints by Finance Minister Jim Flaherty that he is
searching outside the Bank of Canada, and the institution's
history of surprise appointments, have opened up a very
speculative field of possible contenders.
Others note that both Carney and his predecessor, David
Dodge, had leapfrogged over more obvious governors-in-waiting.
Flaherty has said he is looking for someone like Carney, a
former Goldman Sachs banker and aggressive regulator who
raised Canada's global profile after the financial crisis and
now heads the international Financial Stability Board, which is
working on ways to prevent banking sector crises like those that
triggered the financial crisis of 2008.
A special committee of the bank has completed its interviews
of candidates, who must be Canadian citizens, and is producing a
short list for Flaherty to interview. An announcement is likely
in late April, after the federal cabinet approves the final
candidate.
Carney is leaving on June 1 to take over as governor of the
Bank of England on July 1. His exit will leave the Bank of
Canada's governing council without any direct private-sector
experience.
Ottawa may want to fill that void, or it may simply want to
show that it has done its due diligence, argued one senior bank
economist who said the recruiting agency handling the hiring
process, Odgers Berndston LLC, contacted him a few weeks ago in
search of more names.
"They want to be able to tell the public they've evaluated
all the potential candidates," he said, declining to give his
name because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Here is a list of possible candidates, based on interviews
with financial markets players, academics and officials. Unless
otherwise stated, none of those named would comment on whether
they had applied for the job:
TIFF MACKLEM
Macklem, 51, has spent the past 25 years at the Bank of
Canada and the Canadian Finance Ministry. He has been the
central bank's senior deputy governor since July 2010. He has a
reputation for academic research and became head of the bank's
research department in 2000 at the age of 39.
Macklem was the G20 deputy at the Canadian Finance Ministry
throughout the 2008 financial crisis, and he played a key role
in domestic and global crisis management.
In Canada, he helped fix a credit crunch in the commercial
paper market and played key roles in the auto sector bailout and
purchases of insured mortgages from banks. Internationally,
Macklem was chairman of a committee of the Financial Stability
Board - the G20's financial reform task force - whose job it is
to monitor implementation of agreed reforms.
Macklem is quieter and soft-spoken compared with the
charismatic and notoriously aggressive Carney, and insiders say
he has a less confrontational style.