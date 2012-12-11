Dec 11 Below are key quotes from an appearance
by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney in Toronto:
ON CLOSING THE OUTPUT GAP:
"Just the simple math of it is that the third quarter was
slightly slower (than forecast)... (The output gap) would be
slightly larger, but this on margin. That said, the momentum is
somewhat softer as we signaled in our December rate decision,
and recent data is consistent with a bit more softness that is
there."
"Some of the softness in Q3 related to some temporary
factors that were pretty material in terms of ... some oil
platforms and other production that's coming back on in Q4 or
Q1."
ON FINANCIAL INSTITUTION MISCONDUCT:
"The wheels of justice move slowly and ... the events that
are behind this settlement (between HSBC and U.S. authorities
over money-laundering) happened a while ago and that measures
certainly have been taken in my understanding within that
institution to significantly tighten control for this and other
aspects. Similarly, the Libor issues and the conduct around the
setting of reference rates, there has been progress in my
understanding. We don't enforce this as the Bank of Canada. It's
really a market conduct issue for market conduct regulators."
ON FLEXIBLE INFLATION TARGETING:
"(One of the strengths of the Bank of Canada is) ... the
power of the flexible inflation targeting framework that we and
many others practice and its suitability for these times, for
both normal times and times of crisis. But in order to get the
most benefit from that framework, transparency, communications
is absolutely crucial. And there are ways to use communications
to potentially amplify that power in extraordinary circumstances
which may be appropriate in some jurisdictions, not appropriate
in other jurisdictions, and one has to explain it. So those are
general lessons which are not necessarily directly applicable to
the Bank of England."
ON MANAGING POLICY FOR REMAINDER OF TERM
"What would be entirely wrong is to manage policy to my
horizons as opposed to the right horizons to have, the optimal
policy horizons. We're not going to try to cram a bunch of
decisions into the next six months."
ON CANADIAN HOUSING DATA
"We've seen (housing) starts coming down. They're now down
around where we see household formation. We're seeing some
over-building still in condos and we've been pretty clear about
that. We have seen the pace of household debt accumulation slow
as hoped for, as intended, from about 10 percent to just a bit
more than 4 percent. We'll see if that persists, but that's
positive."
"I would just caution that we have seen in the past when
there have been policy measures taken, movement in these
variables that are then followed by a re-acceleration. And I've
not necessarily seen anything that would be consistent with
that, but we just have to be vigilant - the collective we have
to be vigilant about these aspects and adjust to that if there
were clear signs of re-acceleration. So we're somewhat
encouraged by what we are seeing."
ON IMPLICATIONS OF SPEECH FOR BANK OF ENGLAND
"That's not signaling anything, that's not guidance. It's
not only not guidance about the stance of monetary policy in
Canada, it's certainly not the stance of monetary policy
anywhere else."
ON COMMENTS ABOUT BANK OF ENGLAND
"My comments about the Bank of England are best first
delivered to the Treasury Select Committee, given their role,
and we're working with the committee right now to find a date in
the new year that works for both of us."
ON LESSONS FROM FINANCIAL CRISIS
"The experiences of crisis management that we had here in
Canada, much is made in Canada of 'we didn't have bank failures
and we didn't have other issues'. Well, in part we didn't have
those because we made tough decisions in a timely fashion. We
were transparent ... about the scale of issues, including for
example in the asset-backed paper market, which were
considerable. The first thing is transparency. You have to level
with people on the scale of problems, it does no good to try to
spin your way out of a crisis. Secondly, the importance of
having a plan, explaining that plan and executing that plan."
ON U.S. PATH TO BASEL III:
"What the U.S. is doing in fact is stress-testing its 19
largest banks, the large complex financial institutions in their
vernacular. Now those 19 largest banks account for 90 percent of
the banking assets in the United States and they are
stress-testing them to Basel III standards, and an accelerated
implementation of Basel III. So the facts on the ground are that
the core of the U.S. banking system is built ... around $300
billion of capital, it is being stress-tested back to Basel III
norms and so the core, not just the core but 90 percent of the
U.S. financial system, is on a path to Basel III."
ON THE HOUSING MARKET
"We do have a view that there are some stretched valuations
in the residential markets in some of our major cities."
"Because of the macro-prudential measures the government has
taken, tightening mortgage insurance rules, because of the
underwriting guidelines that OSFI (the Office of the
Superintendent of Financial Institutions) has put in place, and
we think a bit because of the tightening bias of the Bank of
Canada, we're starting to see an adjustment in residential real
estate."
"The signals are still a bit mixed, so I wouldn't declare
mission accomplished by any stretch, but we are somewhat
encouraged by the direction that we are seeing and the prospect
of a more sustainable evolution in the path of housing in Canada
is within sight."