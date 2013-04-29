OTTAWA, April 29 A new governor for the Bank of
Canada to replace Mark Carney will be named soon, but not
necessarily by the end of April as the government initially
indicated, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.
"You'll recall that I said we're aiming at about the end of
April and we're about the end of April and the process is
drawing to a close," Flaherty told reporters.
Flaherty had told Reuters on April 12 it would be optimal to
have the process finished by the end of the month.
Asked whether the governor would be named by the end of
business on Tuesday, Flaherty replied: "No, don't hold me to
that. We're not quite at the end of the process but we're near
the end of the process so it won't be too long," he said.
Carney is stepping down on June 1 to run the Bank of
England, starting in July.
The second-in-command at the central bank, Tiff Macklem, was
unanimously viewed as his most likely successor in a Reuters
poll on April 10. Macklem is highly regarded for
his academic credentials, crisis management skills and financial
regulation expertise. He has spent most of his 25-year career at
the central bank but also served under Flaherty at the finance
ministry during the global financial crisis.
Speculation has swirled in Ottawa, however, that the
government, which has the final say on the appointment, may
favor an external candidate such as Stephen Poloz, head of the
export credit agency, or Darrell Duffie, a Stanford University
professor.