OTTAWA, April 12 Canada's government would
ideally like to name a new Bank of Canada governor this month to
replace Mark Carney, who will step down on June 1 to take the
helm at the Bank of England, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said
on Friday.
"Part of the process is my interviews of the short-listed
candidates," Flaherty told reporters on a conference call during
an official visit to Bermuda. "It would be optimal to have the
appointment made this month, but we will see if that's
possible," he said.