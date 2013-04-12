OTTAWA, April 12 Canada's government would
ideally like to name a new Bank of Canada governor this month to
replace Mark Carney, who will step down on June 1 to take the
helm at the Bank of England, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said
on Friday.
"Part of the process is my interviews of the short-listed
candidates," Flaherty told reporters on a conference call during
an official visit to Bermuda.
"It would be optimal to have the appointment made this
month, but we will see if that's possible," he said.
Flaherty had told Reuters in January that he expected to
make a decision on the new governor "probably in April" and that
he was looking worldwide for the right candidate. The
appointment requires approval by the federal
cabinet.
The recruitment process is believed to be in the minister's
hands at the moment. The Bank of Canada's board of directors met
two weeks ago and were expected to afterwards give Flaherty a
short list of candidates to interview.
"I'm not going to talk about the sequence and timing of my
interviews of the candidates who are short-listed for the
governor's job at the Bank of Canada," Flaherty said.
Next week is not ideal timing for such an announcement due
to the blackout period surrounding the Bank of Canada's interest
rate announcement on Wednesday and the minister's travel to
Washington, D.C. for meetings of the Group of 20 finance
officials and International Monetary Fund.
Tiff Macklem, currently the senior deputy governor at the
Bank of Canada, is widely viewed as the front running candidate
for the job, although there is much speculation about a wide
field of potential alternative candidates.