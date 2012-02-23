OTTAWA Feb 23 The Bank of Canada issued a fresh warning about increasing levels of household debt on Thursday, saying Canadians could "experience a significant shock if house prices were to reverse".

Last year Canada posted a ratio of debt to income of 153 percent, which was higher than in the United States. The central bank says it is concerned that low interest rates are persuading Canadians to take on too much debt.

In the introduction to the latest edition of the Bank of Canada's Review, the bank said that there had been a increase in household indebtedness and real house prices since 2000.

"These facts are interrelated, since rising house prices can facilitate the accumulation of debt. Households could therefore experience a significant shock if house prices were to reverse," it said.

Canada has not seen the kinds of excesses noted in other nations such as the United States, where homeowners took advantage of rising prices to extract equity from their properties and were then left stranded by the crash.

In Canada, the large increase in total household debt since 1999 consists primarily of home equity extraction, which was up from 2.2 percent of disposable income in 1999 to a peak of 9 percent in 2007.

"The evidence indicates that a significant share of borrowed funds from home-equity extraction was used to finance consumption and home renovation in Canada from 1999 to 2010," an article in the review on household borrowing said.

"Such indebtedness constitutes an important source of risk to household spending, since it makes households more vulnerable to a potential decline in house prices," it added.

In 2009, net draws on home equity lines of credit represented almost a quarter of the total increase in household debt. The bank said the results of one of its simulations suggested a 10 percent decline in house prices could generate a peak drop in consumption of about 1 percent.

Another article on household prices suggested there was more pain to come for homeowners, suggesting that over the long term the current increase in values could not be maintained.

It said that while growth in income and population could largely explain the rising trend in house prices over the last 30 years, other factors had also contributed to gains over the last decade.

These included declining long-term interest rates, expectations of rising housing prices and the liquidity of the housing market.

The article said these factors "are associated with the medium-run tendency of house prices to rise faster than their long-term trend for a number of years and then subsequently adjust back to trend."

It noted that movements in resale prices over a decade can be large, sometimes rising or falling by 30 percent relative to gross domestic product.