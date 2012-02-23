OTTAWA Feb 23 The Bank of Canada issued a
fresh warning about increasing levels of household debt on
Thursday, saying Canadians could "experience a significant shock
if house prices were to reverse".
Last year Canada posted a ratio of debt to income of 153
percent, which was higher than in the United States. The central
bank says it is concerned that low interest rates are persuading
Canadians to take on too much debt.
In the introduction to the latest edition of the Bank of
Canada's Review, the bank said that there had been a increase in
household indebtedness and real house prices since 2000.
"These facts are interrelated, since rising house prices can
facilitate the accumulation of debt. Households could therefore
experience a significant shock if house prices were to reverse,"
it said.
Canada has not seen the kinds of excesses noted in other
nations such as the United States, where homeowners took
advantage of rising prices to extract equity from their
properties and were then left stranded by the crash.
In Canada, the large increase in total household debt since
1999 consists primarily of home equity extraction, which was up
from 2.2 percent of disposable income in 1999 to a peak of 9
percent in 2007.
"The evidence indicates that a significant share of borrowed
funds from home-equity extraction was used to finance
consumption and home renovation in Canada from 1999 to 2010," an
article in the review on household borrowing said.
"Such indebtedness constitutes an important source of risk
to household spending, since it makes households more vulnerable
to a potential decline in house prices," it added.
In 2009, net draws on home equity lines of credit
represented almost a quarter of the total increase in household
debt. The bank said the results of one of its simulations
suggested a 10 percent decline in house prices could generate a
peak drop in consumption of about 1 percent.
Another article on household prices suggested there was more
pain to come for homeowners, suggesting that over the long term
the current increase in values could not be maintained.
It said that while growth in income and population could
largely explain the rising trend in house prices over the last
30 years, other factors had also contributed to gains over the
last decade.
These included declining long-term interest rates,
expectations of rising housing prices and the liquidity of the
housing market.
The article said these factors "are associated with the
medium-run tendency of house prices to rise faster than their
long-term trend for a number of years and then subsequently
adjust back to trend."
It noted that movements in resale prices over a decade can
be large, sometimes rising or falling by 30 percent relative to
gross domestic product.