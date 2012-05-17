* Delayed reforms mean world economy 8 pct smaller
* BoC studied fallout if G20 pledges delayed or ignored
OTTAWA May 17 The world economy could forgo
US$6 trillion in growth by 2015 if heavyweight countries delay
fiscal and currency reforms they promised to implement in
November last year, the Bank of Canada said in a publication
released on Thursday.
At a summit in Cannes, France, the Group of 20 advanced and
emerging economies agreed to a suite of policies to keep the
global economy growing and balanced.
The prescription is for the United States and Europe to
wrestle down their budget deficits, while China and other
emerging markets boost domestic demand by allowing their
currencies to trade more freely, and Europe and Japan implement
structural reforms.
The global economy will fare far worse if these measures are
postponed until the end of 2015 than it would if they were
implemented sooner, according to the Bank of Canada's analysis.
"By 2015, the lack of required policy measures produces an 8
percent loss in world GDP (US$6 trillion at 2009 prices)
relative to the baseline scenario," said the research paper in
the Bank of Canada Review, a quarterly collection of articles by
the bank's researchers.
"During the same period, the U.S. GDP is lower by 6 percent
relative to the baseline scenario, while the decline in Chinese
GDP is 12 percent."
The authors ran three different scenarios through their
models to determine the outcome - the baseline scenario in which
countries do as they pledged in a timely manner and two
alternative scenarios in which reforms are either delayed or
only partially undertaken.
The baseline scenario assumes the U.S. federal debt will
stabilize at about 80 percent of GDP by 2015 and that there will
be some additional fiscal stimulus. The European Union as a
whole would see a declining ratio of debt to GDP by 2015.
It also assumes less government intervention in the foreign
exchange markets in China and other emerging markets in Asia,
leading to a 20 percent appreciation of the Chinese yuan by the
end of 2020.