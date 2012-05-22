* Ex-central bankers push macro-prudential policy committee
* Say Canada's past success no guarantee of future
* Panel would take responsibility for system-wide risks
* Responsibility would shift from minister
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, May 22 Canada must improve its
monitoring and prevention of systemic financial crises stemming
from such things as housing bubbles and overly exuberant lending
practices, former Bank of Canada Governor Gordon Thiessen said
on Tuesday.
To deal with such macro-prudential risks, Thiessen and
former Senior Deputy Governor Paul Jenkins said in a paper that
a new policy committee should be set up, which would be chaired
by the central bank chief and include the heads of other
agencies.
Such a move would shift responsibility for system-wide
risks to the committee from the minister of finance, though the
committee would report to the minister and the minister would
have limited authority to override it in extreme circumstances.
Thiessen and Jenkins noted that Canada has coped better than
most countries with the strains of the past four to five years,
which included sovereign debt problems in the euro zone and the
United States.
"(Canada's) system of regulating and supervising financial
institutions has been held up as a model of good performance.
But this focus at the institutional, or micro-prudential, level
is not enough," the two men said in their paper, published by
the C.D. Howe Institute.[]
"Future crises...undoubtedly will have different antecedents
than the last one, and we need to be sure that Canada's
financial system will be equal to the task of dealing with them
as they arise."
They pointed to a new Financial Stability Oversight Council
in the United States chaired by the treasury secretary; the
European Systemic Risk Board, headed by the European Central
Bank president; and a Financial Policy Committee in the Bank of
England.
"Other major countries have already put in place formal
macro-prudential arrangements. Canada needs to act soon," they
said.
The former central bankers said the committee they recommend
would require legislation to formally assign it responsibility.
Its members would include the Bank of Canada governor, the
deputy finance minister, the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions and perhaps the president of the Canada Deposit
Insurance Corp.
Asked to comment, Bank of Canada spokesman Jeremy Harrison
said: "The minister of finance has ultimate responsibility for
the overall stability of the financial system. A system-wide, or
macro-prudential, approach is operationalized by the Department
of Finance and the federal financial regulatory authorities,
including the Bank of Canada, the Office of the Superintendent
of Financial Institutions, and the Canada Deposit Insurance
Corporation."
Harrison added: "These authorities work in close
cooperation."