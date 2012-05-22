* Ex-central bankers push macro-prudential policy committee
* Panel would take responsibility for system-wide risks
* Responsibility would shift from finance minister
* Finance Department says system is just fine as is
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, May 22 Canada must improve its
monitoring and prevention of systemic financial crises stemming
from such things as housing bubbles and overly exuberant lending
practices, former Bank of Canada Governor Gordon Thiessen said
on Tuesday.
To deal with such macro-prudential risks, Thiessen and a
former central bank senior deputy governor, Paul Jenkins, said
in a paper that a new policy committee should be set up, which
would be chaired by the central bank chief and include the heads
of other agencies.
Such a move would shift responsibility for system-wide risks
to the committee from the minister of finance, though the
committee would report to the minister and the minister would
have limited authority to override it in extreme circumstances.
The Department of Finance, however, said the minister was
well-briefed on risks to the financial system by the Senior
Advisory Committee, a discussion forum that includes members of
several government agencies, including the Bank of Canada head.
"This approach has worked well for Canada," said a finance
department official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Thiessen, who headed the central bank from 1994 to 2001 , and
Jenkins noted that Canada has coped better than most countries
with the strains of the past four to five years, which included
sovereign debt problems in the euro zone and the U.S. subprime
mortgage crisis.
"(Canada's) system of regulating and supervising financial
institutions has been held up as a model of good performance.
But this focus at the institutional, or micro-prudential, level
is not enough," the two men said in their paper, published by
the C.D. Howe Institute.[]
"Future crises ... undoubtedly will have different
antecedents than the last one, and we need to be sure that
Canada's financial system will be equal to the task of dealing
with them as they arise."
They pointed to a new Financial Stability Oversight Council
in the United States chaired by the treasury secretary; the
European Systemic Risk Board, headed by the European Central
Bank president; and a Financial Policy Committee in the Bank of
England.
"Other major countries have already put in place formal
macro-prudential arrangements. Canada needs to act soon," they
said.
The former central bankers said the committee they recommend
would require legislation to formally assign it responsibility.
Its members would include the Bank of Canada governor, the
deputy finance minister, the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions and perhaps the president of the Canada Deposit
Insurance Corp.
Thiessen told Reuters later that the advantage of taking
responsibility out of the minister's hands -- with the exception
of an override -- is that the committee would have independence.
"You want a group that has some degree of autonomy," he
said. "It's the best way I can see now of forestalling whatever
problems come down in the future."