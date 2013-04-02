OTTAWA, April 2 Countries that impose capital
controls and accumulate reserves are delaying the adjustments
needed to help the global economy grow fully, Bank of Canada
Deputy Governor John Murray said on Tuesday.
"There is a sense that, as indicated by the reserves that
have been accumulated and the capital controls - there certainly
has been resistance on certain fronts," Murray said in a
presentation in Washington that was webcast.
He continued: "And again, I don't mean to point the finger
just at China - but there is a form of inhibition, something
that's at play, if not subverting, certainly inhibiting,
delaying the adjustment process, not facilitating as it might
this needed rotation of demand globally that could certainly put
us all on a growth path."