By Ann Saphir
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 As central banks in
advanced economies exit from extraordinarily easy monetary
policies, there will be increased periods of market volatility,
a top Bank of Canada official said on Monday.
But if emerging markets are tempted to respond by tightening
capital and currency controls, they should understand that their
own incentives and those in advanced economies are well aligned,
Bank of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray said at the San
Francisco Fed's Asia Economic Policy Conference.
"No one would want the advanced economies to exit too early
or too late, and no one benefits from excessive market
turbulence," Murray said. "There will be some episodes of
increased volatility, but advanced economies are committed to
being as transparent as possible to minimize surprises and
smooth the adjustment."