TORONTO Dec 23 Bank of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray will retire in April, the central bank said on Monday, marking the second announced departure from the bank's governing council this month.

Murray joined the bank in 1980 and was appointed deputy governor in January 2008, taking on responsibility for overseeing analysis of domestic and international economic developments.

Earlier this month, the bank said Tiff Macklem, senior deputy governor, would retire in May to become dean of a business school in Toronto.

The bank's rate-setting governing council consists of Governor Stephen Poloz, as well as the senior deputy governor and four deputy governors.

The bank said it will begin the process to appoint a replacement in early 2014.