UPDATE 2-Norway wealth fund puts companies on spot with tax, pay demands
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
KINGSTON, Ontario Aug 27 The eventual removal by the U.S. Federal Reserve of its monetary policy stimulus should be viewed positively, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray said on Tuesday in a rebuttal to the critics of possible Fed tapering.
He said that whenever the Fed begins winding down its unconventional monetary policy, it will take place in the context of a strengthening U.S. economy.
"The improving underlying strength of the U.S. economy should more than compensate for the drag from higher interest rates. Stronger external demand, coupled with downward pressure on our currency and support for commodity prices from a global economic recovery, will provide the lift," he said in a speech.
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
LONDON, April 7 The cost of hedging against volatility in the euro/dollar exchange rate over the next month rose to its highest since late June, as the contract captured the date of the French presidential election run-off.
* Oil stocks rise as crude jumps (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)