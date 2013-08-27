KINGSTON, Ontario Aug 27 Recent volatility in
some markets around the world is not historically abnormal, Bank
of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray said on Tuesday.
Answering questions after a speech in which he rebutted
critics of plans by the U.S. Federal Reserve to taper its
massive bond buying, Murray said recent volatility in some asset
markets was just returning to historical average volatility.
He said there was no guarantee an exit from unconventional
policy would be absolutely orderly or painless for everyone, but
at least it would be in the context of recovery.