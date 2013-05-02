OTTAWA May 2 Stephen Poloz, named on Thursday
as the next Bank of Canada governor, is seen as an outsider with
a solid financial background who will be well able to navigate
Ottawa's politics and bureaucracy.
Poloz, 57, takes over as governor on June 3, replacing Mark
Carney, who is leaving to head the Bank of England.
He was regarded by Canadian market players as the strongest
external candidate to replace Carney because of his experience
with monetary policy, forecasting and financial markets. But he
was a surprise winner of the job, which most expected to go to
Carney's deputy.
Poloz spent the last 14 years in senior roles at the
country's export credit agency and an equal number of years at
the central bank earlier in his career.
During his time at the central bank, Poloz headed the
prestigious research department, which is responsible for all of
the forecasting and analysis of the Canadian economy that the
bank uses to shape policy.
After leaving the bank, he worked for five years as managing
editor of The International BankCredit Analyst, a monthly global
investment research publication.
In 1999, he joined the Export Development Corporation - a
quasi-independent agency that provides loans to importers of
Canadian goods - as chief economist and became the EDC president
in 2010.
This is the third time in a row an outside candidate has
been made Governor of the Bank of Canada in preference to the
most senior internal policymaker.
Second-in-command Tiff Macklem was widely viewed as the
favorite for the job, but was overlooked as were the last two
officials in his position in 2008 and 2001.
Poloz, who is described as an engaging speaker, has a PhD in
economics from the University of Western Ontario and did a stint
at the International Monetary Fund as a visiting scholar.