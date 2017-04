OTTAWA May 2 Stephen Poloz, head of Canada's export credit agency, will become the next governor of the Bank of Canada when Mark Carney leaves in June, the government said on Thursday, surprising market players who saw Carney's senior deputy Tiff Macklem as the favored candidate.

Poloz, 57, previousl headed the central bank's research department. He will start in the job on June 2 and serve a seven-year term. Carney becomes governor of the Bank of England on July 1.