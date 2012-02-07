TORONTO Feb 7 The Financial Stability Board (FSB) will develop policy recommendations for the world's shadow banking sector by the end of 2012, according to a senior Bank of Canada official who also chairs a key FSB committee.

Tiff Macklem, senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, said the FSB's recommendations will cover five areas:

* the interactions of regulated banks with shadow banking entities and activities

* money market mutual funds

* other shadow-banking entities

* securitization

* securities lending and repos.

The FSB is a global body of central bankers, regulators and finance officials tasked with implementing the G20's financial reform agenda.

Macklem's speech contained no reference to Canadian monetary policy.