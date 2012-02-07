BRIEF-Precious Shipping says executed a $16.25 mln secured loan agreement with BNP Paribas
* Executed a $16.25 million secured loan agreement with BNP Paribas
TORONTO Feb 7 The Financial Stability Board (FSB) will develop policy recommendations for the world's shadow banking sector by the end of 2012, according to a senior Bank of Canada official who also chairs a key FSB committee.
Tiff Macklem, senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, said the FSB's recommendations will cover five areas:
* the interactions of regulated banks with shadow banking entities and activities
* money market mutual funds
* other shadow-banking entities
* securitization
* securities lending and repos.
The FSB is a global body of central bankers, regulators and finance officials tasked with implementing the G20's financial reform agenda.
Macklem's speech contained no reference to Canadian monetary policy.
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Michael Davie has returned to LCH as global head of rates following a stint at the firm's parent company London Stock Exchange Group.