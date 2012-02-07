* FSB's Macklem says weak global economy no excuse for delay
* FSB to draft policies on shadow banking by year-end
* No need now for FSB to be treaty-based organization
* No mention of Canadian monetary policy in speech
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Feb 7 The underperforming global
economy should not be allowed to delay financial system reforms,
a senior official at the Financial Stability Board (FSB), a
global watchdog set up by the Group of 20 nations, said on
Tuesday, adding that the FSB will propose new rules on so-called
shadow banking by year-end.
Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem, who
chairs a key FSB committee , pushed back against bankers who
argue now is not the time to impose tougher new capital
standards on lenders due to the recession in Europe and a weak
U.S. economy.
"The current challenges are not an excuse for delay. Quite
the opposite," Macklem said in a speech in Toronto.
"In a risky world, the need to make the financial system
safer and restore confidence is vital. If there is a reproach to
be made, it is that progress has not been faster," he said.
The roll-out of the new capital rules for banks around the
world, known as Basel III, is the "biggest and most immediate
test," he said.
The FSB groups central bankers, regulators and finance
officials tasked with implementing the G20's mandate to rewrite
financial sector regulations to avoid another global financial
crisis.
Macklem chairs the FSB committee on standards and
implementation. The FSB is headed by Bank of Canada Governor
Mark Carney.
Among the FSB's next reform targets are nonbank players such
as hedge funds and money market funds, often referred to as the
shadow banking sector and currently beyond the reach of
regulators.
Macklem said the FSB will draft policy recommendations for
regulations for the sector by the end of this year, covering
five areas:
* the interactions of regulated banks with shadow banking
entities and activities
* money market mutual funds
* other shadow-banking entities
* securitization
* securities lending and repos.
Policymakers are concerned that risky transactions in the
$60 trillion shadow-banking sector are growing in light of the
crackdown on traditional banks, and that could trigger the next
chapter in the financial crisis.
Macklem said reforms of the sector should strike a balance
between preserving the benefits of shadow banking, such as
innovation and diversification, while limiting risks.
The FSB is "significantly enhancing" the resources devoted
to monitoring implementation, Macklem said, and has enough teeth
to see the process through under its current structure.
"Some commentators are concerned that the FSB lacks the
authority to enforce the rules, and have argued that it must
evolve to a treaty-based organization with the power to sanction
its members," he said.
"While this may ultimately prove to be the case, so far,
this has not been demonstrated."
The speech contained no reference to Canadian monetary
policy.