Shanghai stocks fall again, worries about policy tightening linger
SHANGHAI, May 23 Shanghai stocks fell for a second day on Tuesday, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
TORONTO, April 5 Canada's financial intelligence agency has fined an unnamed Canadian bank C$1.1 million ($837,330) for failing to report a suspicious transaction and various money transfers.
The action represents the first time the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, has penalised a bank. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SHANGHAI, May 23 Shanghai stocks fell for a second day on Tuesday, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
* EGM APPROVES ISSUE OF 49.2 MILLION ADDITIONAL SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION Source text: http://bit.ly/2qJVrOM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)