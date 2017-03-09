TORONTO, March 9 Canada's major banks and insurers said on Thursday they planned to create a fund to invest up to C$1 billion ($739.97 million) in the country's small- and medium-sized businesses over the next decade to bolster growth.

The fund is expected to have an initial capital commitment of more than C$500 million. Initial participants will include the country's six major banks as well as insurance companies. ($1 = 1.3514 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)