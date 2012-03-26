* RBC, TD raise rates
* Price war had rates at record-low 2.99 pct
* Rising bond yields makes loans costlier to fund
* Banks eager to maintain market share
By Cameron French
TORONTO, March 26 Canadian banks have cut short
a mortgage price war that had the lenders offering all-time low
rates of 2.99 percent, as rising bond yields have boosted
funding costs for the lenders.
Royal Bank of Canada was the first lender to raise
rates, saying on Monday it will boost the rate on its cheapest
four-year mortgage to 3.49 percent as of Thursday.
Toronto-Dominion Bank followed soon after, a move
that was more surprising as TD had earlier pledged the deal
would be available until Friday.
"It was generally cost of funds. Our long term rates have
changed significantly since the offer was first introduced,"
said Farhaneh Haque, TD's director of mortgage advice.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries yielded 2.25 percent on Monday, up
from 1.95 percent just three weeks ago. Canadian banks issue
bonds to fund their mortgage loans.
Bank of Montreal touched off the battle in early
March by cutting rates to rock-bottom levels, hoping to boost
its lagging market share in the Canadian mortgage market. The
bank had also offered the rate for a two-week window in January.
Generally known for their patience and conservatism, the
price war has illustrated the degree to which the Canadian banks
are willing to fight tooth-and-nail to gain mortgage growth and
preserve market share in their key Canadian mortgage business.
Canada's five biggest lenders have become among the
strongest in the world after escaping the 2008 financial crisis
in good shape, while global rivals took massive writedowns and
required bailouts.
Despite their growing international stature, the banks still
count the Canadian mortgage business as a core revenue stream, a
source of steady profit that helps them fund acquisitions and
pay for dividends.
With Canadian consumer debt at near record highs and the
housing market perhaps nearing bubble territory, analysts have
pegged 2012 as the year growth in the key loan segment may start
to stagnate.