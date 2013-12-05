* CEO Nixon to be replaced by executive Dave McKay
* Timing a surprise, but successor expected
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Dec 5 Royal Bank of Canada
Chief Executive Gordon Nixon will step down next summer after 13
years at the helm of Canada's largest bank, handing the reins to
the RBC's retail banking head, Dave McKay, the bank said on
Thursday.
Nixon is the longest-serving of Canada's current crop of
bank CEOs, but at 56, by no means the oldest. McKay, 50, had
been widely expected to be Nixon's heir apparent, though not
quite so soon.
"The timing was a surprise, but the appointment was not,"
said CIBC World Markets analyst Rob Sedran. "Dave has done a
very good job running the bank's largest businesses. I was
expecting him to get the job, just not this year.
Nixon's announcement, which came as RBC, Toronto-Dominion
Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce all
reported fiscal year-end results, caps off a changing of the
guard at Canada's top three banks.
Rick Waugh, who became CEO of No. 3 lender Bank of Nova
Scotia shortly after Nixon took the top job at RBC,
stepped down in November in favor of Brian Porter.
TD Bank CEO Ed Clark said earlier this year he will retire
in 2014 after 12 years on the job. He will be replaced by TD
executive Bharat Masrani.
The three form a cohort that has led the country's largest
banks through aggressive international expansion, particularly
in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
Canada's big banks emerged from the crisis with little harm
done, partly due to the industry's conservative culture and
lending practices. They also benefited from a post-crisis
housing boom that some critics warn could turn bust.
But for now, the banks have become larger players on the
global stage as international rivals shrank around them.
WEALTH MANAGEMENT, CAPITAL MARKETS GROWTH
RBC in particular has pushed hard to grow its global wealth
management footprint, buying UK wealth manager BlueBay Asset
Management in 2010 for $1.5 billion. It has also invested
heavily in its capital markets business, especially in the
United States.
That capital markets exposure has at times worried
shareholders, but it has also led to strong profits, such as
during the fourth quarter, where the unit boasted income of
C$462 million, up 15 percent from the previous year,
outperforming its Canadian rivals.
However, Nixon's legacy has hardly been spotless. When he
took over as CEO in 2001, the bank had just completed a $2.2
billion purchase of North Carolina-based Centura bank.
That investment - which RBC built upon under Nixon - turned
into a cash sinkhole for the bank as it first struggled to turn
a profit and then was hit by the worst of the U.S. real estate
crash.
"He's done a pretty good job, but he's dropped the ball on
some occasions," said John Kinsey, a portfolio manager at
Caldwell Securities in Toronto.
The unit was a drag on RBC's earnings and raised uncertainty
about its U.S. strategy right up until Nixon finally agreed to
sell it to PNC Financial Services in 2011 for $3.6 billion,
taking a $1.6 billion write-down in the process.
"It clearly was an underperforming asset" Nixon said in an
interview. "I certainty wish we had made the decision (to sell
it) two or three years earlier because it would have been better
for our shareholders."
Over the course of his time as CEO, however, RBC shares have
risen 168 percent - second-best among Canada's five-biggest
banks, trailing only the 180 percent gain by Scotiabank.
Nixon said he believed the time was right for a transition.
"It sounds trite, but it did just feel like the right time
(to step down)," he said.
"I could have stayed an extra year, but I think it would
have been an extra year rather than driving the long-term plans
for the bank."
McKay, who will take over on Aug. 1, 2014, has been at the
bank for 25 years. He ran RBC's Canadian retail bank business
from 2008 to 2012, and last year he added responsibility for
RBC's retail banking operations in the United States and the
Caribbean, as well as its cards business.
Interestingly, both Nixon and McKay have mentioned over the
past year that RBC might re-enter U.S. retail banking,
particularly in the areas of internet banking and payment
systems, though they have played down the idea of a large
purchase in the space.
In an interview, McKay would not rule out an acquisition in
the U.S. retail space.
"We would never say never," he said.
"It would have to make long-term sense. We recognize that
we've stumbled in the past running in the past running those
retail franchises in the U.S. for a lot of reasons."
Paul Gardner, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue
Investment Management, which owns shares of RBC and TD, said he
didn't expect any sort of a strategic shift for RBC under McKay.
"It's all about Canadian retail banking, and the continued
growth of wealth management, which gives you stable earnings,"
he said. "(Nixon's) selling at the top in a sense. He's handing
it off in fantastic shape."