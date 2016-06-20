* Banks could lose C$18 billion in downturn -Moody's
* RBC would face biggest loss; CIBC's capital most at risk
TORONTO, June 20 Canada's biggest banks could
absorb the direct effects of a severe housing crisis without
incurring catastrophic losses, ratings agency Moody's said on
Monday, as policymakers debate whether the country's property
markets are in bubble territory.
Canada's housing market boomed after the financial crisis,
fueled by record low borrowing costs and further boosted by
foreign buying.
Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada warned that the rapid
pace of home price increases in Toronto and Vancouver is
unlikely to continue, with growing potential for a downturn.
Moody's said it stress-tested Canada's biggest banks against
a 25 percent drop in house prices and an additional 10 percent
decline in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, which
have experienced significant price rises in recent years.
The ratings agency found that while Canada's banks could
lose almost C$18 billion ($14 billion) under that scenario, they
would be able to generate enough capital to cover their losses
within a few quarters.
While Royal Bank of Canada would suffer the largest
loss under the scenario, Moody's said, Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce's capital would be most at risk given its focus
on lending to Canadian households.
The ratings agency said the negative effects of a housing
downturn in Canada are reduced when compared with those of the
United States because many mortgages are backstopped by the
federal government, there is less sub-prime lending and
securitization practices that helped fuel the 2007-09 financial
crisis are less prevalent.
"Canadian policymakers have made significant structural
changes to the market - some informed by the U.S. example - that
would help contain the effects that a severe housing shock could
have on the country's banks," said Moody's Assistant Vice
President Jason Mercer.
Moody's said half of Canada's outstanding mortgage debt -
nearly C$700 billion in residential mortgage loans - is
explicitly supported by the Canadian government.
Earlier in June, a report from the OECD recommended that
Canadian housing regulations be tightened further and regionally
targeted to help cool real estate markets that are booming in
some major cities.
Canadian governments have already tightened mortgage
regulations five times since 2008 to cool the boom.
($1 = 1.2793 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)