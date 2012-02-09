* Price war in January sparked 2.99 pct deals
* Banks now raising rates due to funding concerns
TORONTO Feb 9 Canada's big banks, which
entered a mini-price war on mortgages last month, are now
raising their rates ahead of schedule, due to higher costs that
make the cheap mortgages more expensive to fund.
Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank
, which had offered a record-low rate of 2.99 percent on
a four-year mortgage, said on Wednesday they were cancelling the
offer, well ahead of the original expiry date of Feb. 29th.
TD's lowest rate on a four-year mortgage is now 3.39
percent, it said.
Bank of Nova Scotia followed suit on Thursday,
while a Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce spokesman
said the bank would likely adjust rates on Friday.
The moves underscore how nervous the banks have become about
narrow margins in their consumer lending portfolios. Bond yields
have begun to inch higher from historically low levels in
December. Banks typically issue bonds to fund their mortgage
lending.
"Our long term funding costs have gone up considerably due
to global economic concerns, and while we have held off in
passing on these rate changes to our clients, it is now
necessary for us to increase this mortgage rate," said RBC
spokesman Matt Gierasimczuk.
Analysts say the banks will struggle to increase earnings
this year due to low rates, which narrow the margins on loans.
While they can partially compensate for that by raising
lending volumes, the Bank of Canada and the federal Finance
Department have been warning Canadians to lower their
already-high debt levels.
Bank of Montreal kicked off the price war when it
announced a two-week offer of a record-low 2.99 percent 5-year
mortgage in mid-January.
The move to cut rates drew criticism as it came just days
after bank CEOs had warned of the possibility of a housing
bubble in certain regions across the country.