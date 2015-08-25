(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By John Tilak and Leah Schnurr
TORONTO/OTTAWA Aug 25 Canadian banks are
expected to begin feeling the impact of an extended downturn in
the energy sector as they exercise caution with new and existing
loans to companies and individuals.
Investors will this week be poring over the balance sheets
and bottom lines of the country's biggest lenders as they post
third-quarter results, with Bank of Montreal kicking
off the earnings party on Tuesday. Quarterly reports by RBC
, TD Bank, CIBC and Scotiabank
will follow.
A slowing Canadian economy and a battered energy industry
have pulled the banking sector down 15 percent since it marked a
high last November.
Some energy producers and service companies, hit by the
dramatic decline in oil prices, are barely able to stay afloat.
Clearly under enormous financial strain, they have been cutting
costs and pulling back on production.
For their part, the banks are renegotiating covenants with
energy companies. The options they have on the table include
reducing borrowing capacity for clients and slowing the rate at
which they give out loans - moves that could affect loan growth
in the coming quarters.
"Banks are being a lot more cautious and are not lending
significantly into an environment that is arguably likely to get
choppier," said Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan. "You
wouldn't want to see them doubling down on energy lending at a
time like this, where cash flows and earnings are impaired."
The banks have exposure to the energy sector through
consumer loans, corporate loans and capital markets.
"We would expect the biggest losses to be associated with
the consumer loan portfolios in the oil-producing provinces of
Alberta and Saskatchewan," said David Beattie, a senior vice
president at Moody's Investors Service, who estimates overall
aggregate losses for the six biggest banks due to oil prices
could be about C$4.5 billion ($3.39 billion).
As part of loan discussions with lenders, Canadian energy
companies are being nudged to cut costs and offload assets.
"The banks are making sure the companies are working hard at
right-sizing their portfolios, selling assets where they can to
repay the banks," said Jennifer Stevenson, portfolio manager at
Dynamic Funds, who added the banks may also force companies into
bankruptcies if loans are not repaid.
"Canada's banks are well positioned to manage the decline in
oil prices," the Canadian Bankers Association said in a
statement, noting that banks can reach out to impacted clients
proactively, undertake stress tests and set aside provisions for
credit losses.
($1 = 1.3277 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak and Leah Schnurr, editing by G Crosse)