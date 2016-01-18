* Bank executives say direct exposure to energy patch is
minimal
* Canadian financial shares down 8.3 percent year-to-date
* Portfolio manager sees 10 pct downside in bank shares
By Euan Rocha and John Tilak
TORONTO, Jan 18 The knock-on effect of sinking
oil prices is expected to take a bigger bite out of Canadian
bank profits in 2016, as more corporate loans sour, oil and gas
capital raising dries up and job losses take a toll on banks'
consumer arms.
Canada's big six lenders reported profit growth of 6 percent
on average last year, even as falling oil triggered a shallow
recession. International operations and aggressive cost cuts
underpinned results.
Bank executives have emphasized that their direct exposure
to loan losses in the energy patch is minimal.
But analysts and investors see a high risk the oil price
rout will have a broader ripple effect on the banks' other
businesses, as struggling customers in Western and Atlantic
Canada default on more mortgages, auto loans and credit card
debt.
"They're all making pretty bold statements about how their
portfolios are positioned. They could be wrong," said Edward
Jones analyst James Shanahan.
Macquarie analyst Jason Bilodeau expects just 1.3 percent
earnings growth this year.
Banks will also confront declining revenue from underwriting
and capital markets activities as their oil and gas clients cut
spending, according to Moody's analyst David Beattie.
These concerns pushed CIBC analyst Robert Sedran to cut his
price targets on the six Canadian banks. He warned earnings in
the banks' Canadian personal and commercial segments could slide
11 percent on average in fiscal 2016.
"The fallout from the rapid and deep oil price decline was
always going to take time to work through the system," wrote
Sedran, pointing to a recent spike in consumer bankruptcy
filings.
The most recent data indicates that consumer bankruptcy
proceedings in Newfoundland and Labrador rose 21.4 percent in
the third quarter of 2015 from a year earlier. In their fellow
oil-producing provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta, these
filings rose 10.7 percent and 25.8 percent, respectively.
Canada's big six lenders are Royal Bank of Canada,
Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia,
Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
and National Bank of Canada.
WORST-CASE SCENARIO
"When oil was at $60, less than a year ago, the banks would
say their severe stress would be, 'What if it goes to $30?'
Well, guess where we are?" said Chris Wolfe, managing director
for North American banks at Fitch. "In many cases, the stress
case has become the base case."
U.S. crude oil hit its lowest level since 2003 on
Monday.
Bank executives have acknowledged the risks of prolonged oil
weakness.
"We would expect our portfolio to be more challenged over
the coming year than in 2015," RBC CEO David McKay said at a
Jan. 12 conference.
Canadian financial shares fell 6.7 percent last year and
another 8.3 percent so far in 2016.
"The banks can go lower. Everything can go lower. Nothing
should surprise anyone at this point, but their exposure should
be manageable relative to what we saw in 2008," said Ryan
Bushell, a portfolio manager with Leon Frazer, which has roughly
C$250 million ($172.22 million) invested in four of the six
banks.
"I see maybe 10 percent downside on the bank share prices
from here," he said, adding that capital flows back into Canada
could lift the banks and that their dividend yields also create
a floor.
Still, for outside investors looking at Canada, there is not
much attraction in the banks right now, said Kevin Headland at
Manulife Asset Management.
"Banks are much better in a stronger economic cycle and in a
rising rate environment. We don't see either one of those in
Canada."
($1 = 1.4516 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Matthew Lewis)