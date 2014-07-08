TORONTO, July 8 Moody's Investors Service said
on Tuesday it has revised its outlook on the Canadian banking
system downward due to concerns the government is becoming less
willing to bail out banks in the event of a financial crisis.
The revision of the outlook to "negative" from "stable",
part of an annual review of the sector by the U.S.-based credit
ratings agency, follows Moody's decision last month to revise
its outlook lower on certain debt and deposit ratings at
Canadian banks.
In both instances, Moody's cites concerns about the Canadian
government's plans to implement a "bail-in" regime to avoid a
taxpayer-funded bank bailout in the event of a crisis.
Under a "bail-in" system, certain bank debt can be converted
to equity to avoid a liquidity squeeze in the event of a crisis.
"Our assumption has always been that the Canadian government
would be very willing to support the major Canadian banks in the
interest of economic stability and ensuring that the payment
system operates correctly under times of stress," Moody's
Canadian financial analyst David Beattie told Reuters.
"It's clear their intentions have changed."
Several countries, including Canada, have embraced the idea
of bail-ins, although Canada has yet to unveil specific
regulations establishing how they would be carried out.
Beattie said that the chance of an event that would require
a bail-in to be activated is "extremely remote, in the low
single digits probability".
Canada's banking sector escaped the 2008 financial crisis
without a U.S.-style government bailout, and the country's top
lenders have since rebounded quickly and have made several
acquisitions both domestically and internationally.
In the report, Moody's said the banks' recent efforts to
diversify their revenue streams - in the face of slowing loan
growth at home - represents a growing risk to the stability of
the industry.
The Moody's review focuses on the country's seven largest
lenders, which are: Royal Bank of Canada,
Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia,
Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
, National Bank of Canada and Caisse Central
Desjardins, Canada's largest association of credit unions.
