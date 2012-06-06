* OSFI softens proposed mortgage renewal criteria
* Banks won't have to amortize home equity credit lines
* Rules apply to Canadian operations
OTTAWA, June 6 Canada's bank regulator has
backed down on a proposal that would have required borrowers to
provide banks with new proof of their creditworthiness each time
they renewed their mortgages, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
In guidelines aimed at tightening mortgage lending practices
as Canadians struggle under record debt loads, the Office of the
Superintendent for Financial Institutions (OSFI) agreed with the
banks that their preferred approach of focusing on a person's
payment record was effective.
Its initial proposal, released in March would have required
banks to demand proof of income and property valuation, among
other paperwork, for a mortgage renewal.
"Current practice regarding residential mortgage renewals
has served FRFIs (federally-regulated financial institutions)
well," wrote Mark Zelmer, assistant superintendent at OSFI, in a
letter to the banks posted on OSFI's web site.
"OSFI, therefore, expects that FRFIs themselves will remain
responsible for deciding what level of review to place on
borrowers' qualifications at the time of renewal."
The proposed mortgage underwriting guidelines for
federally-regulated banks were first published in March and the
consultation period ended May 1. OFSI released a summary on
Wednesday of the final version of the guidelines to be released
over the summer.
Canada avoided a U.S.-style housing crash and banking
crisis, but regulators have sounded the alarm over record high
consumer debt, boosted by low lending rates that will rise at
some point.
But the OFSI guidelines still aim to lower the minimum
loan-to-value of uninsured home equity lines of credit to 65
percent from 80 percent, a nod to the increasing role that these
credit lines play in consumer debt loads.
However, OFSI will not expect banks to amortize these home
equity lines of credit as it has initially proposed.
OSFI is also demanding greater board oversight of mortgage
lending practices and increased reporting by banks on their
exposure to various mortgage products and markets.
However, the watchdog said banks will not have to disclose
proprietary information that could put them at a competitive
disadvantage to international competitors or to banks not
regulated by OSFI.
The new guidelines will apply to banks' Canadian operations
only, OFSI said.