* Julie Dickson says has "no interest" in replacing Carney
* Head of OSFI plays down U.S., European Basel II delays
* Canada banks to start phasing in capital rules in 2013
TORONTO, Dec 12 The head of Canada's financial
services regulatory agency said on Wednesday she has no interest
in replacing Mark Carney as governor of the Bank of Canada.
Julie Dickson, Canada's Superintendent of Financial
Institutions (OSFI), also played down concerns that delays in
adopting Basel III rules in the United States and possibly
Europe will lead to an uneven playing field with Canada.
Dickson had been pegged early as a candidate to replace the
current Bank of Canada governor, Mark Carney, who will step down
next May to take on the top job at the Bank of England.
"I have absolutely no interest," she told reporters
following a presentation in Toronto.
OSFI released final plans earlier this week for Canadian
banks to begin to phase in stricter Basel III capital standards
on Jan. 1, 2013.
The standards were conceived by global regulators as a means
of beefing up the banking industry's ability to withstand
another financial crisis.
U.S. regulators, however, have said they need more time to
put the rules in place, while the European Union also is
expected to seek more time.
Dickson played down concerns that this would lead to an
uneven playing field, which is something some Canadian bank CEOs
have said publicly they are worried about.
She said the largest U.S. banks would undergo stress tests
under which they would be required to match the Basel III rules,
and said that she was comforted that both EU and U.S. regulators
have indicated a commitment to meet the standards.
"It would be different if I was hearing that they were not
committed to getting there, but given that they are saying that
they are committed, I'll go with that for now," she said.
Canada's big banks have all said they are above the 2013
standards, which force banks to hold more capital on their
balance sheets, which could leave less for business expansion
and items such as share buybacks and dividend payouts.