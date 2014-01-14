TORONTO Jan 14 Canada's bank regulator will
force the country's lenders to adopt a global leverage standard
put in place by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, but
will not follow the lead of the United States by requiring the
banks to go above the Basel requirement.
The adoption of the Basel Committee's leverage ratio
requirement - which forces a bank to hold capital equivalent to
3 percent of its assets - will replace the previous Canadian
measure, known as the asset-capital multiple requirement, Mark
Zelmer, Canada's Deputy Superintendent of Financial
Institutions, said at a conference Tuesday.
The standard is the latest of several being put in place by
the Basel Committee in the wake of the financial crisis.
However, Zelmer said OSFI will not follow the lead of the
United States and other jurisdictions, which are aiming for a
standard higher than the 3 percent Basel minimum.
"There are some fundamental differences between Canadian and
foreign banking systems, notably in mortgage finance, which
argue for lower leverage requirements for Canadian banks,"
Zelmer told the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference
in Toronto.
Canada's big banks escaped the financial crisis relatively
unscathed due in part to generally conservative lending
practices, and industry players argue the high proportion of
government-guaranteed mortgages in the system help offset risks.
OSFI will implement the new standards in 2015, and
guidelines will be issued later this year, Zelmer said.