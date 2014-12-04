(Adds comments from TD Bank CEO on 2015 targets)
By Jeffrey Hodgson
TORONTO Dec 4 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank
and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce slid on
Thursday after posting soft results in what is shaping up to be
a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings season for Canadian
lenders.
TD Bank reported a weaker-than-expected profit, even as its
revenue and earnings rose, and said it expects a more
challenging operating environment in 2015.
And CIBC said its profit fell from a year earlier, hurt by
the loss of some credit card revenue and softer results at its
wholesale banking division.
TD shares fell 5 percent to C$54.03 in Toronto, while CIBC
shares dropped 3.4 percent to C$103.52.
"We would find it hard to describe (TD's) fourth quarter
earnings release as anything but surprisingly disappointing,"
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said in a research note.
Canadian bank stocks also took a hit on Tuesday when Bank of
Montreal posted a weaker-than-expected profit. Royal
Bank of Canada results on Wednesday were seen as roughly
in line.
TD, Canada's second-largest lender, said its net income rose
to C$1.75 billion ($1.54 billion), or 91 Canadian cents per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$1.62 billion,
or 84 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were 98 Canadian cents a
share. Analysts had expected C$1.05 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said he expects the operating
environment to be more challenging in 2015.
He also said on a conference call that given headwinds, it
was difficult to see how the bank would hit its medium-term
target of 7 to 10 percent growth in earnings per share in 2015.
CIBC, Canada's fifth-largest lender, said its net income
fell to C$811 million, or C$1.98 per share, from C$825 million,
or C$2.02, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the bank earned C$2.24 per share, short of
the average analyst estimate of C$2.25.
CIBC shares fell even though it raised its quarterly
dividend by 3 Canadian cents to C$1.03 per share.
CIBC CEO Victor Dodig told analysts on a conference call the
bank was still looking at buying asset management and private
banking assets, particularly in the U.S. market, and could do
deals in the C$1 billion to C$2 billion range.
"We're looking to get scale in our businesses and therefore
size is important," he said, adding that the bank would be
disciplined given "fairly robust" valuations.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)