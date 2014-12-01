TORONTO Dec 1 Canada's banks are shaking off a
bit of the stable-but-staid reputation they built by dodging the
worst of the global financial crisis as they embrace new
technologies to reach an increasingly tech savvy audience.
In doing so, the country's Big Six banks seek to woo younger
clients at a time when their retail growth is starting to slow.
Bank of Nova Scotia, for instance, launched a new
app for Samsung's Gear 2 and Gear S smartwatches on Monday that
allows clients to check their account balances by just swiping a
finger across the screens on their wrists.
The Quick Balance app follows Scotiabank's 2013
introduction of mortgage prepayment options and paperless
statements on mobile devices.
"We have seen a definite shift in the way consumers are
interacting with our products and services, and it is our goal
to stay ahead of the curve," said Jeff Marshall, Scotiabank's
head of self-service Customer Experience.
Last month Canadian startup Bionym, maker of a wearable
security device dubbed Nymi, teamed up with Canada's largest
lender, Royal Bank of Canada, and credit card giant
MasterCard to test a technology that uses a person's
heartbeat to verify payments and replace PIN numbers.
And last year Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
introduced eDeposits, allowing its clients to deposit checks
using smartphone cameras.
Canada's top banks RBC, Toronto-Dominion Bank,
Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal, CIBC and National Bank of
Canada all report quarterly results this week.
Most analysts expect the banks' wholesale and wealth
management businesses to report strong growth, while their core
retail businesses see more modest revenue gains.
"We suspect that housing and consumer debt level concerns
still persist with perhaps additional concerns surrounding the
outlook for the Canadian economy, Canadian dollar and oil
prices," Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Choquette said in a note to
clients on Monday.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter
Galloway)