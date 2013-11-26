* David Black hopes to take project to regulators soon
* Says talking to govt about loan guarantees for Chinese
investors
* Refinery would be largest in Canada
* Would produce gasoline, diesel for Asian markets
* Price includes construction of oil pipeline, gas pipeline,
oil tankers
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER, Nov 25 A Canadian newspaper mogul is
pushing ahead with a $27 billion plan to build an oil refinery
on Canada's west coast, hoping to file for regulatory approval
before year-end and with construction targeted for 2016.
The 550,000-barrels-a-day plant would easily be Canada's
biggest refinery, producing gasoline, jet fuel and diesel for
Asian markets from the output of the country's rich oil sands.
David Black, president of Kitimat Clean Ltd, also told
Reuters in an interview that he had launched informal talks with
the federal government on loan guarantees for Chinese investors
such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.
"I've begun discussions with the federal government," Black
said. "I haven't presented anything to them yet, but I've been
very encouraged with their responses and it is in line with what
the government has done many times before for projects that are
vital to Canada's interests."
Black is better known as the founder of Black Press Ltd, a
Canadian newspaper chain that owns more than 150 print and
online papers, including the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and the
Advocate in Red Deer, Alberta.
The newsman-turned-oil-investor said that he expects to file
for regulatory approval soon.
"I hope this fall," he said. "We have the technology and the
refinery approach nailed down, so I think I could do it this
fall."
The environmental review is expected to take two years and
construction will take six, putting start-up around 2022.
Black has already inked a deal with China's ICBC to help
finance the construction of the refinery, which will be built
near the port town of Kitimat in northern British Columbia.
He said that Chinese investors had agreed to fund the
project so long as there is "Canadian skin in the game," meaning
money from local investors.
If it goes ahead, the development would create some 3,000
full-time jobs and about $1 billion a year in tax revenues,
Black said, allowing British Columbia a bigger slice of the
economic benefits of Alberta's oil.
That would address one of the five conditions set out by the
province's premier, Christy Clark, in order for her government
to support the construction of new pipelines to transport
bitumen from the oil sands to Canada's west coast for export.
The federal and Alberta governments are eager to open up
export markets to Asia as congestion on pipelines to the United
States means crude is getting bottlenecked in landlocked
Alberta.
NEW PIPELINE PLAN
Black had originally hoped to feed the refinery with oil
from Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline, but with
that controversial project in regulatory limbo, he is now eyeing
a separate "parallel" pipeline.
All told, the publishing mogul's $27 billion plan involves
the construction of a "state-of-the-art" refinery, an oil
pipeline, a gas pipeline and oil tankers.
The refinery would use technology pioneered by a
Calgary-based company, Expander Energy, that it says would cut
carbon dioxide emissions in half compared with traditional
refineries.
Black, an avid sailor, also noted that a refinery targeting
Asian markets would remove the threat of a heavy crude spill on
Canada's West Coast, a major worry among environmentalists and
native groups opposed to new pipelines.
"I'm only doing this because I didn't want to see diluted
bitumen on tankers," he said. "I love the coast and I thought it
was a dumb idea to put dilbit on tankers when we could put
refined fuel in a lot safer and keep the jobs at home."
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Joseph Radford)