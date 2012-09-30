Sept 30 A public warning in Canada on Friday
about beef possibly tainted with E. coli has been updated to
include additional products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on Sunday
released a list of dozens of products made from beef voluntarily
recalled by XL Foods, whose plant in Brooks, Alberta, was
temporarily shut by the agency after contaminated beef products
sickened several people.
The list ranges from ground beef to roasts and steaks, and
includes products from retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Costco Wholesale Corp, and smaller chains.
The agency is warning the public, distributors and food
service establishments not to consume, sell or serve the
products, since they may be contaminated with E. Coli bacteria,
which can cause potentially life-threatening illness.
The list can be found at: