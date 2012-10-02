* XL Foods needs to take corrective actions
* More products may still be recalled
Oct 2 One of Canada's largest beef-packing
plants may reopen this week, as Canadian food authorities
continue to track down millions of pounds of meat potentially
tainted with E. coli bacteria.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is getting closer
to locating all the beef products that were made at the XL Foods
plant in Brooks, Alberta on five dates from late August into
early September, CFIA spokesman Guy Gravelle said on Tuesday.
Privately held XL has to make changes to the plant to comply
with six requests for corrective action from the CFIA before the
agency will consider reinstating its operating licence, Gravelle
said.
"From everything I've been told, it could open up this week
sometime," he said.
The plant's temporary closure starting last Friday has left
ranchers with fewer options to sell their cattle, and prompted
rival Cargill Ltd to boost production at its High
River, Alberta plant.
In the meantime, the agency widened its list of recalled
products as recently as late Monday, and more items could still
be added, Gravelle said.
The affected food stores across Canada and most U.S. states
include Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp
, Safeway and Loblaw Companies Ltd.
E. coli can lead to illness, permanent kidney damage or
death.