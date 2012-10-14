TORONTO Oct 14 Production at the plant
responsible for one of the biggest beef recalls in Canadian
history remains in limbo after the operator announced it was
laying off 2,000 workers and the federal regulatory agency said
it could not complete its safety assessment.
XL Foods was given the green light to resume beef production
at its Brooks, Alberta plant last Thursday under the close
inspection of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, or CFIA,
after a massive recall of beef suspected of being tainted with
the E. coli bacteria.
But on Saturday XL Foods said it was temporarily laying off
most of its staff, prompting the CFIA to say it could not
continue to assess the plant's operations because the cutting of
carcasses had stopped.
"Unfortunately, the company decided to stop operations after
only cutting about half the carcasses," CFIA said in a statement
late Saturday. "At this time, we are unable to complete our
assessment."
The CFIA suspended the plant's operating license on Sept.
27, after a recall of millions of pounds of beef suspected of
being contaminated with E. coli bacteria. At least 12 people in
Canada are recovering from eating meat contaminated with the
bacteria.
Doug O'Halloran, president of the plant's local union, said
it was a "stupid move" by XL Foods to layoff workers and called
on the company to explain its actions.
"So it doesn't make sense why they would lay these workers
off if CFIA says that they need to see more processing,"
O'Halloran, president of United Food and Commercial Workers
Local 401, told CTV News on Sunday.
Millions of pounds of beef have been recalled across Canada
and the United States, hitting food stores such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Safeway and
Loblaw Companies Ltd. Some of the tainted beef also
reached Hong Kong.
Both the plant's operators and the Canadian food inspection
system have come under withering attack from Canadian opposition
leaders and consumers for being slow to contain the crisis that
they believe should also have been prevented.
CFIA has criticized the privately-held company for not
following its own plan to ensure the safety of the beef it
produces.
XL Foods said in a statement last week that it has addressed
the problems raised by federal regulators, such as the need for
better analysis detecting E. coli and improved record-keeping
and monitoring.
But the plant's union said the culture at the plant needed
to change to make food and worker safety the highest priority.
The high speed production lines were "a serious problem," along
with sloppy practices such as in the sterilizing of knives, the
union said.
As the plant shutdown drags on, Western Canadian ranchers
and feedlots were holding back cattle from the market, incurring
extra costs. Some Canadian ranchers were shipping cattle to
slaughter houses in Nebraska, Utah and Washington.
Canada is the world's sixth-largest exporter of beef and
veal.