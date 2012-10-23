BRIEF-WH Ireland exchanges contracts at One New Bailey
* confirms that it has officially exchanged contracts with english cities fund (ecf) to take 6,610 sq. ft. At manchester development, one new bailey
Oct 23 The XL Foods plant that produced millions of pounds of beef tainted with E. coli bacteria is reopening today, Canadian food inspection officials said on Tuesday.
The Brooks, Alberta plant has been closed since Sept. 27 after producing beef contaminated with E. coli bacteria that sickened at least 16 people in Canada.
* JAN-MARCH NET ASSET VALUE INCREASED WITH 7 PERCENT TO SEK 129 PR SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)