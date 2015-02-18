WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 18 The beef cow infected
with bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), Canada's first case
of mad cow disease in four years, was born on an Alberta farm in
2009, two years after the federal government imposed tougher
animal feed restrictions, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency
said on Wednesday.
Mad cow disease is believed to be spread when cattle eat
protein rendered from the brains and spines of infected cattle
or sheep. Canada banned that practice in 1997.
The CFIA tightened feed rules further in 2007 and no cattle
born after that date have been confirmed with BSE until the
latest case.
