WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 18 The beef cow infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), Canada's first case of mad cow disease in four years, was born on an Alberta farm in 2009, two years after the federal government imposed tougher animal feed restrictions, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Wednesday.

Mad cow disease is believed to be spread when cattle eat protein rendered from the brains and spines of infected cattle or sheep. Canada banned that practice in 1997.

The CFIA tightened feed rules further in 2007 and no cattle born after that date have been confirmed with BSE until the latest case. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese)