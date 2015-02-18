(Updates with impact on risk status; Indonesia ban)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 18 A Canadian beef cow
infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy was born on an
Alberta farm in 2009, two years after the federal government
imposed tougher animal feed restrictions, the Canadian Food
Inspection Agency said on Wednesday.
Canada confirmed its first case of BSE, also called mad cow
disease, since 2011 on Friday. The CFIA has said no part of the
animal reached the human food or animal feed systems.
BSE is a progressive, fatal neurological disease believed to
be spread when cattle eat protein rendered from the brains and
spines of infected cattle or sheep. Canada, the world's
eighth-largest beef exporter, banned that practice in 1997.
The CFIA tightened feed rules further in 2007 and no cattle
born after that date have been confirmed with BSE until now.
Canada's discovery of a case born after feed restrictions
took effect is not unique among countries that have imposed
similar measures after discovering BSE, said Paul Mayers, CFIA
vice-president of policy and program.
The CFIA is investigating the cause and is not ready to
slaughter and test other cows, Mayers said.
The March 2009 birth date also pushes back the earliest date
Canada can apply to upgrade its international risk status by
five years, to 2020, said Martine Dubuc, CFIA's vice-president
of science. BSE risk status, set by the World Organisation for
Animal Health (OIE), is a factor in countries determining from
which markets they buy beef.
OIE, based in Paris, requires countries to wait 11 years
from the birth date of the most recent diseased cow to apply for
upgraded status.
Canada's BSE risk status is currently 'controlled,' a notch
below the United States, Australia, Brazil and other countries
that have 'negligible' status.
South Korea on Saturday halted imports of Canadian beef as
it seeks more information. Indonesia on Wednesday halted imports
of non-edible byproducts, such as bone meal, from Canada, CFIA
said.
It is thought the disease can be transmitted to people from
food made from cows sick with BSE.
