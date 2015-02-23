OTTAWA/WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 23 Three more
countries have blocked imports of Canadian beef or beef
products, following Canada's discovery of mad cow disease
earlier this month, its first in four years.
Taiwan, Peru and Belarus have imposed trade restrictions,
the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Monday in an update
on its website. The CFIA had earlier reported that South Korea
had banned Canadian beef and Indonesia banned non-edible
byproducts from Canada.
Canada confirmed the case of bovine spongiform
encephalopathy (BSE) on Feb. 11 and reported it the next day.
BSE is a progressive, fatal neurological disease believed to be
spread when cattle eat protein rendered from the brains and
spines of infected cattle or sheep.
