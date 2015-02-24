OTTAWA Feb 24 Markets that have closed their
borders to Canadian beef after a case of mad cow disease was
discovered account for just 3 percent of Canadian trade,
Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said on Tuesday.
South Korea, Taiwan, Peru and Belarus have imposed trade
restrictions on Canadian beef and beef products after Canada
confirmed a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) on
Feb. 11. Indonesia banned non-edible byproducts from Canada.
"While they have imposed temporary restrictions, these
markets, while important, represent ... some 3 percent of our
overall trade," Ritz told legislators in the House of Commons.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)