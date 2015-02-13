PARIS Feb 13 Canada's discovery of a case of
mad cow disease is in line with its "controlled risk" status and
will not force a change in that status, the World Organization
for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.
"The detection and notification of the new BSE case provides
the international community with the assurance and evidence of
the effectiveness of health surveillance systems in place, and
Canada's commitment to meet its transparency obligations in
terms of disease notifications to the OIE," an OIE spokeswoman
said in an emailed response to Reuters.
On Friday, Canada confirmed its first case of mad cow
disease, or bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), since 2011
but said the discovery, which helped drive cattle prices higher,
should not hit its beef export sector.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris; Writing by Randall Palmer
in Ottawa)